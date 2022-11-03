BENTON HARBOR — Less than 40 water service lines in Benton Harbor are left to be inspected for lead, state and local officials announced Wednesday.
The work to replace the aging lead service lines in the city is expected to be completed five months ahead of schedule, on budget and at no cost to residents, stated a news release from the state.
If the pipes are made of lead or galvanized pipe, they are being replaced with new copper lines.
A link to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement status can be found on the city's website at www.bhcity.us.