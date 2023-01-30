BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Liotine is exiting the company less than a year-and-a-half after assuming that leadership role.

A statement put out by the Benton Harbor appliance company Monday morning stated Liotine is immediately transitioning to an advisory role, where he will remain until March 31. Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool chairman and CEO, will take over Liotine's responsibilities.

The statement did not give a reason for the leadership change.

"We thank Joe for his tremendous impact on Whirlpool Corp. during his 18 years of service. Joe’s leadership enabled the company to succeed during especially challenging times of significant global disruption and economic instability," the statement read. "We are grateful to Joe for his relentless dedication to the company and his deep passion for our consumers."

Liotine was promoted to president and chief operating officer in August 2021. Previously, he was the executive vice president and president of Whirlpool’s North America region, a role he held since November 2014.

He also led the Global KitchenAid Small Domestic Appliances business, as well as global information systems.

Liotine started working for Whirlpool in 2004 in a variety of sales, strategy and marketing roles. Before Whirlpool, Liotine held positions within Quaker Oats and Pepsi Co.