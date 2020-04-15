BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is extending the date for its campuses to re-open in response to Michigan’s updated stay-at-home executive order.
LMC campuses in Benton Harbor, Niles and South Haven first closed to the public on March 20. They were originally scheduled to re-open to the public on Tuesday. The new scheduled public opening date is May 11.
This latest measure follows a decision to extend remote learning for students through the rest of the spring semester.
The college originally transitioned its in-person, face-to-face classes to be delivered remotely beginning on March 23, with a plan for students to return to campus on Tuesday.
Now students will participate in remote learning through the duration of the spring semester, which ends May 1.
The college has also adjusted its summer term schedule.
Originally, summer classes were scheduled to begin on May 11. Now the summer term will begin on June 8 and end on Aug. 20.
For the first time, all summer classes will be delivered through remote learning.
LMC continues to accept new applicants for the summer and fall semesters. Course registration dates for the summer and fall semesters open on Monday, April 27 for veterans and to all other students on Tuesday, April 28.
The college will continue to offer most of its services to current and prospective students remotely during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The re-opening dates for LMC’s indoor exercise and child-care facilities is yet to be determined.
For more information, visit the LMC COVID-19 response webpage at www.lakemichigancollege.edu/covid19.