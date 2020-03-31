BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College will extend online distance learning through the rest of the spring semester in response to the statewide shelter-in-place order.
The college originally transitioned its in-person, face-to-face classes to be temporarily delivered online beginning on March 23, with a plan for students to return to campus on April 14.
Now students will participate in online, distance learning through the duration of the semester, which ends on May 1.
The college has also adjusted its summer term schedule.
Originally summer classes were scheduled to begin on May 11. Now the summer term will begin on June 8 and end on Aug. 21. All summer classes will be delivered online through distance learning.
Course registration dates for the summer and fall semesters have also changed. Registration for veterans will open on Monday, April 27, and to all other students on Tuesday, April 28.
Some courses with essential hands-on components such as skilled trades and lab sciences were unable to be conducted entirely online.
To accommodate students enrolled in those classes, LMC plans to resume face-to-face classes on campus after the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The adjusted summer term dates will allow time for making up those classes.
The college is still offering services to enrolled and prospective students remotely and continues to accept new applicants for the summer and fall semesters.
“We all miss seeing our students in person every day, but everyone has been handling the transition remarkably well,” LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said in a news release. “We’re grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding and we’re optimistic that these changes will ultimately improve our overall student services and course delivery in the future.”
If Michigan’s shelter-in-place order is lifted by April 14, the college still plans to open its campuses back up to employees and the general public while observing public health recommendations.
For more information visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/covid19.