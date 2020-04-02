BENTON HARBOR — With the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship now officially canceled, Southwest Michigan leaders can only look to the future return of the event for solace.
The 81st annual championship, which was scheduled for May 19-24, has previously brought in millions in revenue to area businesses, along with the type of exposure only a national event can bring to Southwest Michigan.
In response to the tournament being shelved this year, Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland said the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic deemed the decision necessary.
But as the leader of an economic development organization, Cleveland acknowledged his disappointment, because the event does a number of things for the Twin Cities.
“It brings a lot of people here and it brings a lot of eyes to this area on NBC and the Golf Channel,” Cleveland said. “It allows the people here to experience a world class operation in their own backyard.”
He said the weeklong event brings tens of millions of dollars to businesses. Chief among them are restaurants and hotels.
“It’s a big week that only comes every other year,” he said. “It works as a special kick-off to the summer.”
Cleveland said he’s not surprised by the decision, in light of Michigan and other states issuing stay-at-home order to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“There is so much more to it than just that one week,” Cleveland said. “It’s the month or two leading up to the event where workers and volunteers begin transforming the golf course. It’s not like they can wait and cancel it two weeks beforehand.”
The tournament’s cancellation affects more than businesses.
Cornerstone Alliance uses the tournament as an opportunity to host site consultants who hold sway within companies looking to relocate to other cities and states.
“We were planning on bringing guests in for plant tours at Cook (Nuclear Plant) and Whirlpool,” Cleveland said. “We bring in these guests from around the country to give them a unique experience. It’s our region’s Super Bowl.”
Arthur Havlicek, president of Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, echoed Cleveland’s sentiments.
He said one of the benefits the national event brings to chamber members and businesses is how often visitors explore neighboring towns when they’re not on the golf course.
“Whenever we get someone to come here, we’re confident we can get them to come back,” Havlicek said. “Not having that draw hampers us in the long run.”
Havlicek said there has obviously been concern that this year’s Senior PGA event would be canceled or postponed. Now that it’s a reality, he said businesses can only focus on when it returns.
“Every person I’ve talked to, the No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our residents and anyone who would visit,” Havlicek said. “You can’t put a price on that type of exposure. The hardest decision and the right decision are often the same.”
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad was likewise supportive. “We completely support the PGA and KitchenAid in their decision to cancel the championship, and we appreciate the diligent and thoughtful way in which they have handled this situation,” said Muhammad in a news release. “We take great pride in our city, and are looking forward to hosting the championship and showcasing all that Benton Harbor has to offer when the time is right.”