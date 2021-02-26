210226-HP-mall-boxing1-photo.jpg

Ricky Benavides works out with owner Ben Williams Wednesday at Born Champions Boxing Center in The Orchards Mall.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Ben Williams has been training Southwest Michigan boxers for more than 25 years.

Now he intends to do so with the next generation of boxers at The Orchards Mall.

210226-HP-mall-boxing3-photo.jpg

Ben Williams has been busy lately moving into a larger facility at the mall. It’s called Born Champions Boxing Center.
210226-HP-mall-boxing2-photo.jpg

Ardarrieon Williams sparrs with Darren Johnson on Wednesday at Born Champions Boxing Center in the mall.
210226-HP-mall-boxing4-photo.jpg

Born Champions Boxing Center will be opening soon at The Orchards Mall.

