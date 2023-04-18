BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lormax Stern wants to gut and turn the former Rite Aid building into a four-unit retail space.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Benton Township trustees approved a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate for the unoccupied building at 1701 M-139. This will provide a tax abatement for 10 years.
Matt Drozd, Lormax Stern director of property management, said the former Rite Aid building was built in 1997, and was meant to solely be a pharmacy. This makes it “functionally obsolete,” he said, for any other retail use.
The tax abatement would make the property more competitive for retailers, Drozd said.
There are already two parties interested in leasing the space for either 10- or 20-year leases, but because of confidentiality agreements, Drozd said he could not disclose who they were.
“I believe there has been some social media buzz, and you probably know one of them,” Drozd said.
After spotting a rendering – which included a Chipotle logo – community Facebook groups buzzed about whether the Mexican fast-casual restaurant would be moving to Benton Township.
Cornerstone Alliance is representing Lormax Stern in the process. Zach Vaughn, project manager at Cornerstone, said Lormax Stern plans to invest $1.4 million into the property, which would result in 36 construction jobs.
Lormax Stern plans to tear out much of the 11,000-square-foot building, install new HVAC, replace the roof, repave the parking lot and install a new glass storefront.
In other business, Benton Township officials adopted three ordinances regarding recreational marijuana zoning, licenses and certificates.
Recreational marijuana retailers would only be allowed on the portion of Pipestone Avenue zoned as a heavy industrial district south of I-94. The proposed ordinance would restrict medical marijuana provisioning centers to areas zoned heavy industrial.