210521-HP-m139-bridge-photo.jpg

Traffic crosses the M-139 bridge over the St. Joseph River in Benton Township on Thursday. Michigan Department of Transportation will be reducing traffic on the bridge to one lane in each direction beginning Monday to allow for bridge repairs.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Routine maintenance on the M-139 bridge over the St. Joseph River in Benton Township isn’t expected to slow traffic down significantly.

However, the bridge work, which begins Monday, will continue through the summer.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege