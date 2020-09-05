You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Major Benton Harbor infrastructure project to begin in September

  • 3 min to read

BENTON HARBOR — People living and working in Benton Harbor will start seeing proof that the city income tax money they pay is being well spent, said Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

Over the next 14 months, $15 million worth of construction work will take place throughout the city. Muhammad said it wouldn’t have happened without the city income tax, which was approved by voters in 2017.

Download PDF Road work ahead

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags