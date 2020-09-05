Major Benton Harbor infrastructure project to begin in September

Traffic heads down Pipestone Street between Main and Market streets in Benton Harbor earlier this week. Reconstruction of this 3,273-foot segment is expected to begin late September or early October. The project includes replacement of water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines, as well as new curbs and gutters, sidewalk and signage.
Traffic will be detoured around Territorial Road between Winans Street and Forest Avenue, shown Tuesday, while crews replace the water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines. The 1,200 feet of affected road will be reconstructed with new pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks and signage.
Work on the Benton Harbor water tower at the intersection of Britain and Eighth Street is expected to start Monday. Improvements include replacing and welding roof beams and upgrading the cathodic protection system, which helps stop corrosion. The tower will also be cleaned and painted.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON HARBOR — People living and working in Benton Harbor will start seeing proof that the city income tax money they pay is being well spent, said Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
Over the next 14 months, $15 million worth of construction work will take place throughout the city. Muhammad said it wouldn’t have happened without the city income tax, which was approved by voters in 2017.