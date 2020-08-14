BENTON HARBOR — Transforming a former aluminum smelting plant into a high-tech medical marijuana grow facility wasn’t cheap, but will be worth it, said Bill Stohler, co-founder of NOBO Michigan.
“By the end of this year, we’ll have invested $8 million in Benton Harbor,” he said. “And that’s not including human resources. That’s just including infrastructure development.”
Once production is up and running, he said the company is expected to pay $100,000 annually to Benton Harbor through the city income tax. He said that doesn’t include property taxes NOBO will pay, or the city income tax employees will pay.
A tour through the facility at 900 Alreco Road on Wednesday showed a bright, clean building that looked much different than the shell that was standing when the company broke ground in July 2019. Stohler said that the new walls are insulated, even the interior walls, so that the temperature and humidity can be individually controlled within each of the six large grow rooms.
He said that each room has its own air conditioning and heating systems. Hanging from the ceiling in the grow rooms are LED lights from GrowRay, a horticultural lighting company that NOBO Inc. in Colorado owns.
“We’ve spent the money on infrastructure now to ensure that we have the highest quality product and we can do it for the best price,” he said. “... Everything in this building talks to a central point so it can be controlled by a central point.”
Stohler said that municipal water will be further treated with a reverse osmosis water filtration system before it is used to water the plants.
Up to eight different fertilizer mixes can be injected into the irrigation system through the automated Rhythm Batch Series.
Construction will be completed within the next few days.
“We’ll start growing plants as soon as we get our occupancy permit, which we’re hoping will be next week or the following week,” he said.
Jobs available
Stohler said that they will soon start hiring people to work in the facility. How many people they hire depends on how many marijuana plants they can grow.
Benton Harbor city commissioners have already approved three medical marijuana licenses for NOBO Michigan – two for Class C growers and one for a processing center. The company can grow up to 1,500 marijuana plants for each Class C growers license.
Commissioners are in the process of approving ordinances for recreational marijuana. Stohler said that if NOBO is able to obtain more grow licenses for recreational use, then more people can be hired. He said the company has been pre-approved by the state for both medical and recreational marijuana facilities.
“If we get an adult use license in the near future, we should have 45 workers employed in this facility in the next eight months,” he said. “We really want to hire people from Benton Harbor. We’re totally about social equity. If you had a cannabis-related issue in the past, don’t be afraid to apply.”
Job openings can be found at nobogoods.com/jobs.
Stohler said that recreational and medical marijuana will be treated the same to keep quality high.
“There is no difference within this facility between medical and recreational with the exception in the way the plants are tagged,” he said.
More than 100 security cameras are in and around the building.
“There are no blind spots on-site,” he said.
Lange Investigation and Consulting Service has been hired to handle security, he said.
Stohler said NOBO Michigan also has provisioning center licenses to sell medical and recreational marijuana in Edwardsburg and Muskegon Township, where the company is in the process of building the facilities. The company also has a medical marijuana provisioning center license to sell the product in Battle Creek and expects to have an adult use license within the next 60 days.
He said the company would like to obtain a provisioning center license for medical marijuana in Benton Harbor.
NOBO has started the process of buying the former Harbor Lights Metals property for $450,000 in 2018. The property was owned by Berrien County after it was foreclosed on by the Berrien County treasurer’s office due to nonpayment of property taxes three years in a row.
The company is starting its operations in the 33,000-square-foot former maintenance building and has ample room to expand the business on the 11-acre site.