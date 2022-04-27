Benton Township Police - web only
Tony Wittkowski / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man is dead following a shooting in Benton Township earlier this week.

Benton Township Police Detective/Lt. Michael DenDooven said the man has been identified as Antoine Fox, 20, of Benton Harbor.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa