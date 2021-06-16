BENTON TOWNSHIP — There may be a glimpse of heaven in the Shiloh Gardens of Mary’s City of David.

Tucked behind one of the houses is the Martha Washington Rose, which turned 100 this year.

Roses photo 3

These Martha Washington roses were planted 100 years ago at the Israelite House of David farm south of Berrien Springs and have been moved twice now.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege