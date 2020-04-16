200415-mcginnis-file-photo

Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis looks over a site last year where people have been illegally dumping tires behind houses and empty lots on Vineyard Avenue in Benton Harbor.

 Louise Wrege / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s battle against illegal dumping in 2019 has not gone unnoticed.

Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis recently received the Hometown Health Hero award for the work he did to clean up the city.

