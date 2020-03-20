I-94 Business Loop is expected to be closed today between the Riverview roundabout and the Bicentennial Bridge as crews begin work on a temporary pumping operation to reduce flooding near the entrance to the Whirlpool Corp. Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Drivers will not be able to travel between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph via the Bicentennial Bridge most of today as workers for the Michigan Department of Transportation prepare to temporarily fix the flooding problem on the Benton Harbor side of the bridge.
Pete Pfeiffer from the Michigan Department of Transportation said Thursday that before a temporary pumping operation can be put in place, they have to “dewater” the groundwater in the soil.