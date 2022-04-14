Yolanda White, left, holds a memorial sign dedicated to her late husband as Lisa Marsh, MDOT Maintenance Supervisor for the Southwest Region, hugs her daughter, Taylor, during a memorial highway dedication held Wednesday at the MDOT Coloma Maintenance Garage. Kevin White, a MDOT worker, died in a tragic accident in 2019 while working along I-94.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A stretch of I-94 will now memorialize a former Michigan Department of Transportation worker and Benton Township supervisor.
Dozens of family, friends and former coworkers gathered at the MDOT Coloma Garage on Wednesday to unveil the signage for the Kevin D. White Memorial Highway and reflect on White’s legacy as a husband, father, maintenance worker and public servant.