BENTON TOWNSHIP — Determining why people are dying is important to keep others alive.
That’s what Berrien County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce deJong told members of the county’s Board of Health during their Wednesday meeting.
“When I look at the role of the medical examiner office, ... a lot of times (people) think about us with regards to homicides because that’s what gets a lot of publicity, but our role is public health and that’s really how I view us,” said deJong, who is the chair of the Department of Pathology of Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) in Kalamazoo. “(It’s about) gathering data and gathering information and making sure you have good information in order to do your job better, like what’s happening and why people are dying in your communities.”
She said the number of deaths in Berrien County grew during the pandemic from 1,622 deaths in 2019 to 1,873 in 2020 and 1,916 in 2021. Even though deaths dropped slightly to 1,898 in 2022, deJong said the number of deaths is still higher than before the pandemic. She said they are uncertain why the number remains so high.
Abigail Grande, a forensic epidemiologist with WMed, said other counties are also seeing higher death numbers.
“One of the things that we realized from the pandemic was that many of the people who would have sought medical care didn’t,” Grande said.
deJong said her own brother delayed going to the hospital due to shortness of breath because he tested negative for COVID-19.
“I said, ‘Good, but there’s about 100 other ways why you might not be able to breathe,’” deJong said.
She said when he went to the hospital, he was immediately put into the ICU because he was having congestive heart failure.
“I think there’s been a loss of public trust in health care. I think there needs to be an effort to regain that trust. ... That’s just my sense,” deJong said. “I think everyone sitting in this room wants what’s best for our population and it’s really challenging.”
She said much of the state has an aging population, but it’s interesting that the number of deaths went up with the pandemic and hasn’t come back down.
Grande said many counties are seeing their number of deaths rise, even though they don’t all have aging populations.
In her report, deJong said the opioid crisis is causing some of the increase in deaths.
In 2022, she said the number of drug-related deaths was 50, with 46 of them – 86 percent – involving opioids. That’s an increase from 2019, when there were 23 drug-related deaths and 22 involved opioids.
“The crisis remains,” she said.
County costs
Some Berrien County commissioners in recent months have expressed concerns about the rising costs of WMed.
Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said he asked deJong to speak to the board to explain how it’s decided that autopsies are needed and how they are performed. In addition, Miller asked about the training of WMed employees.
deJong said a higher number of deaths means that more deaths need to be investigated by her office, which costs more money.
In 2022, 631 deaths were reported to her office, with 563 of them being investigated, 191 of them were transported to WMed and a complete autopsy done on 138 of them. In 2019, deJong said 430 deaths were reported to her office, with 399 of them investigated, 132 transported to her office and 90 receiving a full autopsy.
She said unnatural deaths are usually reported to her office.
“Michigan law requires that we investigate deaths due to violence, unexpected (deaths), deaths without medical attendance, the result of an abortion or prisoner in a county or city jail,” deJong said.
She said they also investigate deaths that could be a threat to public health. She said the investigations are done by six on-call medical examiner investigators in Berrien County.
“They’re the ones who are responding to the scene on our behalf,” she said. “They’re not launching out of Kalamazoo.”
In addition, she said six forensic pathologists work in Kalamazoo.
deJong said the work her office does costs a lot of money, as the space they do the autopsies in look like an operating room.
“What you do in each case is going to vary according to circumstances,” she said. “We gather the information and we do the exam of the body externally (and) internally. We X-ray and CT everybody. We order additional tests. ... Then we issue a report. We just don’t write prescriptions or do surgeries to treat people. ... Our work product varies, but we’re still practicing medicine.”
Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette told board members the county is charged $2,500 for each autopsy and $650 for each basic investigation, with the cost increasing depending on what tests are done.
In 2019, deJong was named Berrien County’s medical examiner – a position she holds for 11 other counties. deJong said state law requires county commissioners reappoint the medical examiner every four years.
She said WMed is nationally accredited and is working to get all of their investigators certified through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. In addition, she said she became the president of the National Association of Medical Examiners for 2023.
deJong said there’s a severe shortage of forensic pathologists in the country.
Becoming a forensic pathologist takes at least 12 years. She said it includes not just getting an undergraduate degree, but becoming a physician and completing a residency and a forensic pathologist fellowship.