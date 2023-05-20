BENTON HARBOR — The men and women buried at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross in Crystal Springs Cemetery will be honored with a special service on Memorial Day.
This is personal for Bruce Butgereit, who is sponsoring the ceremony through his nonprofit, History Remembered Inc.
He said his uncle, Larry Butgereit, was buried at the Veterans Memorial Cross, after he was killed in action during the Vietnam War at the age of 21.
Even though Bruce Butgereit now lives in Grand Rapids, he said he is originally from Benton Harbor and has deep roots in Southwest Michigan.
He said the ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on May 29. The public is invited.
Butgereit said the term used today to remember fallen military personnel is “Lest We Forget.”
Before that, he said the Grand Army of the Republic referred to remembering fallen comrades as “Keeping Green the Memory.”
He said the ceremony performed on Memorial Day will mirror the ones that were also done by the GAR in the late 1800s.
“It’s very solemn. It’s short,” he said. “It includes a couple of prayers and historical context. In this case, being the first one that’s been conducted in a while, we are going to talk a little bit about the history of the cross and some of the men and women who are buried there.”
Butgereit said in 2021, he and his wife learned all records pertaining to the veterans buried on the memorial cross had been lost.
“We started a project to create a record of each veteran, including biographical and military information,” he said. “We have identified nearly 40 unmarked graves.”
He said the cross was designed for 360 graves.
Among the people buried in the cross are at least 100 World War I veterans, including one that served in a Canadian regiment.
Butgereit said he expects to be done researching who is buried in the cross in a few months. Then, he said the information will be put together and given to area libraries.