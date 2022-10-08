BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Mexican food truck that opened this year has already built a reputation for their offerings.

Joanna La Michoacana moved its base this week to the parking lot of Auto Value Auto Parts at 1904 M-139 in Benton Township.

221008-HP-joanna-food-truck3-photo.jpg

Rudy Gaona prepares an al pastor burrito for a customer Thursday within his Joanna La Michoacana food truck at 1904 M-139 in Benton Township.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana