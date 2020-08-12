Michael Petlick opens 20-acre outdoor fitness center, obstacle course

Michael Petlick wants people to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the reason why Petlick, who owns Evergreen Lawncare & Landscaping in Benton Township, recently opened a 20-acre outdoor gym that he’s calling The Woods Fitness Park.
He created the outdoor course as a way to help those who have been shut out of their indoor gym or fitness center since early March. The Woods Fitness Park is at 2400 Dewey Ave., next to his other business.
Petlick, a Benton Township resident, sat down with Staff Writer Tony Wittkowski to talk about his new business venture and how he got to where he is today.
Have you always had an affinity for lawn care and landscaping?
I don’t know if it’s always been there. After college, I became a PGA teaching pro in Montgomery, Alabama. My dad had bought a lawn care company and with me working at a golf course, I learned to have an appreciation for the work. You could say those two things melded together. I bought (the business) from my dad 12 years ago.
So golf helped?
I fell in love with golf. I was around the superintendent a lot and learned about mowing and grass. On top of that, I love to be outside.
How did you adapt to the pandemic hitting the area as a landscaper?
It was a little frustrating because with our business, we social distance anyways. I usually don’t have crews of more than two working together. Even today, I have guys driving in separate trucks if they don’t feel comfortable. We use fertilizer and sprays so you’re wearing masks anyway.
Where did you get the idea for this outdoor fitness center?
I’ve always loved to run, and then last year I did my first mud run in South Haven. Then I went to Wrigley Field and did my first Spartan race and got hooked on obstacle racing.
I came back and built almost 50 obstacles between November and now.
How long did the outdoor fitness center take to get ready?
It started out kind of slow. I’ve just been trying to get the word out. Everyone thinks you have to workout inside.
We have everything except for weights. There are monkey bars, resistance bands, jump boxes – we have almost everything. I have people come out every day, and I don’t see them with 20 acres to enjoy.
How receptive have people been to it?
Once I get people here, I have a lot of repeat customers. It’s about getting people out. A lot of people are scared when they hear obstacle course.
But this is for everyone because some people come to just walk the trails. There’s no traffic, lots of shade and wood chips on the trail.
When did you officially open the outdoor fitness center?
I’ve been open for a month, almost on the nose. Everybody has said how awesome of an idea it is. It’s a new way to work out. We get a lot of people out of the state who come here to train. There’s really no other place to train on actual obstacles.
You come here and find out what you’re good at.
What was your favorite part of creating this?
I loved creating it, then my brother, DJ, built it. It was a blast working together. I showed him my vision, and he helped create it.
I know you’ve only been open for a month, but where do see this going?
I am going to start doing some events and races. I’m starting to get some corporate interest for team-bonding exercises. Some schools have reached out. We’re planning a Halloween event where people dress up and run the course. It will be for kids all the way to adults. I plan to have events like that throughout the next year. Maybe a New Year’s event and Easter egg hunt.
My goal is to try to figure out how to get people out here, especially during these times. The average American gained 16 pounds during the pandemic. We need ways to get people outside in a safe manner.