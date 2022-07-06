BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan residents looking to clear their criminal records and get a job are invited to a Resource and Expungement Fair next weekend.
The fair runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16 at the Michigan Works Training Center at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is hosting the event, along with community partners.
Employers, educators and social service workers will be on hand to help people explore job, education and training opportunities available in the area.
There also will be people there to help with information about expungement of criminal backgrounds.
“Expunging a criminal conviction can be life-changing for many people, but before that can happen, it is important that the individual seeking an expungement consult with an attorney who can assess their eligibility under the law,” Kamau Sandiford of Sandiford Law, PLLC, said in a news release announcing the event.
“Unfortunately, these types of legal resources aren’t always readily available for members of our community,” the lawyer said. “This only serves to emphasize the importance of having expungement fairs like this, as it provides individuals with access to legal services that they may not have had access to in the past.”
People looking for a job are encouraged to arrive interview-ready with a resume in hand, as there is the potential to be hired on the spot by local employers.
“We’re here to help individuals in Southwest Michigan find meaningful employment, get individuals enrolled in training, connect them to education, and knock down any challenges that stand in their way, and this event will do all of that at one time,” said Karla Grady-Walker, manager of talent at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.
Attendees don’t need to register in advance, however, pre-screening is highly encouraged. For information about that process, visit www.miworks.org or call or text Di’Andre Hureskin at 210-3880.