St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.