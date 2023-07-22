BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren received $1.1 million in competitive grants from Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund.
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren specializes in educating, training and employing individuals.
According to a news release Wednesday, the Going PRO Talent Fund will help 16 local employers in enhancing their workforce. The grants will provide funds for local employers in training, developing and in some cases, keeping employees.
“Going PRO funds are critical for ensuring we have a skilled workforce and that our employers remain competitive,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “The funding supplements the costs for more than 650 new workers, incumbent workers and apprentices to upgrade their skills in high-demand industries that keep Southwest Michigan running.”
There are several training programs that are eligible for funding, such as classroom training. Classroom training prepares individuals with specific skill sets required to meet the employers’ needs. Also, employers can get onsite job training reimbursement for wages paid while training a new or existing employee. The Going PRO funds support apprenticeships as well.
Michigan Works collaborates with training providers such as Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MTTC), Lake Michigan College and Southwestern Michigan College to deliver the training resulting from the grants.
In January, the first cycle of Going PRO funds were awarded and the Michigan Works team secured $2.5 million in competitive grants. These grants helped 33 local employers enhance their workforce. The next cycle of grant applications will be available in October.
Employers interested in the next cycle of applications should reach out to Berrien County Business Solutions Manager Michael Mompremier at MompremierM@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren Business Solutions Manager Jennifer Leich at LeichJ@miworks.org to begin the process.
More information about Going PRO can be found on their website.