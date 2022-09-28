BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan business owners are encouraged to take part in a wage and benefits survey.
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren will partner with W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research to design and implement a wage and benefits survey for four core sectors – manufacturing, health care, child care and construction – to help local employers remain competitive through wage and benefit benchmarking to help inform hiring and retention strategies in 2023, a news release stated.