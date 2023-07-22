BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works will host their next hiring event on Aug. 10 in Benton Harbor.
Michigan Works specializes in educating, training and employing individuals. They also work with local businesses in overcoming challenges, hiring and retaining talent.
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren will have more than 20 employers in attendance at this event. It will be held at the Michigan Works Service Center at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
Employers in attendance include:
Corewell Health
Kay Manufacturing
Help at Home
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled
New Image Business Services
New Products Corp.
First Student Inc.
Tri-County Head Start
The Inn at Harbor Shores
Michigan Rehabilitation Services
ALR Educational Health Services
Special-Lite
Refresco
Express Employment Professionals
Michigan Works Youth Services
Individuals participating in the job fair should dress interview-ready with an updated resume. Participants are encouraged to preregister their attendance at kinexusgroup.formstack.com/forms/mw_job_fair_registration.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the job fair, visit the Michigan Works website.