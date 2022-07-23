BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is looking to help Southwest Michigan businesses find potential workers by hosting a series of its Main Street hiring events.
The second major hiring event of the summer will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Michigan Works Training Center, at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor, a news release stated.
“Our June hiring event was a success bringing together 26 employers and over 140 jobseekers. We’re excited to bring another hiring event to Southwest Michigan that will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works, in a prepared release.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Individuals are encouraged to register their attendance. Masks are not required, however, they will be provided.
“We would also like to encourage individuals who would like to attend this hiring event, to stop in one of our Michigan Works service centers in the days or weeks prior to the event to polish their resume, write a cover letter, and even sit through some mock interviews to brush up on their skills. Our team is ready to help you prepare for your next step,” O’Reilly said in the release.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited.
For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events.