BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is hosting a series of workshops to help job seekers land their next career.
The workshops will run on Mondays and Tuesdays from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31 at Michigan Works in Benton Harbor, 499 W. Main St.
Mary Morphey, manager of corporate communications, said whether someone is reentering the workforce, switching careers or looking for a part-time job, several factors can make a person more competitive over other candidates. The workshops will address these factors, she said.
The Monday schedule includes Career Exploration from 9-10 a.m.; and Resume Development from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attendees will have a chance to explore different career paths in high-demand industries and review current job openings; and get help building a resume that stands out from the rest.
Tuesday topics will include Interview Skills from 1-2 p.m. and Job Readiness from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Morphey said attendees will learn tips for nailing an interview, and preparing for a new job by reviewing things like time management, attire, communication and soft skills.
Walk-ins will be welcome, but attendees are encouraged to pre-register at www.miworks.org/events.
Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren specializes in educating, training and employing people of all ages, Morphey said.
“We work with local businesses to find out what keeps them up at night and help them tackle the most pressing challenges they may face, including attracting and retaining talent,” she said.