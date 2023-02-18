Executive Director Gabrielle Engle, left, and Director of Communications and Development Ambie Bell are part of the team leading the development of Mosaic CCDA’s new Transformation Center to be located inside the Mosaic Resale store in Benton Township.
Vendor Rose organizes and sorts through clothing at the Mosaic Resale Store on Thursday in Benton Harbor. Mosaic CCDA will soon be constructing a new Transformation Center inside the store at 1804 M-139 in Benton Township.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Mosaic CCDA is planning to begin construction on its new Transformation Center this spring inside the Mosaic Resale store at 1804 M-139 in Benton Township.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Drop-in offices, event space and a new cafe are in the works this year as Mosaic transforms itself to meet people’s needs.
Mosaic Executive Director Gabrielle Engle said the first phase, which will start this spring, will be the remodeling of the exterior of the building at 1804 M-139 in Benton Township to have multiple entrances into Mosaic Resale and the new Transformation Center. She said the second phase will be the building of the Transformation Center, where a coalition of nonprofit organizations will be able to collaborate.