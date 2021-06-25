BENTON TOWNSHIP — Mosaic Resale has settled in nicely at its new location.

Customers who attended the resale store’s grand opening Thursday in Benton Township were greeted with live piano music and plenty of smiles by staff members.

210625-HP-andrew-robinson-mug.jpg

ROBINSON
210625-HP-mosaic2-photo.jpg

Tanga Ray looks through a selection of shoes and boots Thursday at Mosaic Resale in Benton Township.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege