BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Benton Township Police Department and the Benton Manor Cooperative Neighborhood Watch Program will celebrate the annual National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.
National Night Out is held in cities across America as a community relationship and building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said.