BENTON HARBOR — Three organizations are teaming up to offer Berrien County businesses and nonprofit organizations relief through zero-interest loans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cornerstone Alliance, the Berrien Community Foundation and the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council announced Tuesday that they would partner up to offer loans to help businesses pay rent or mortgages that are due for April and May.
Resources provided through the Rent and Mortgage Payment Program (RAMPP) are now available to small business owners and nonprofits upon application.
As the state issued an executive order last week closing all non-essential businesses through April, many owners are approaching their first rent or mortgage payments since closing.
Zach Vaughn, project manager for physical development at Cornerstone, said no collateral is required. However, information from the property’s landlord or lender is needed.
“Six months after we issue the loan, it will be paid back on a monthly basis over 12 months,” Vaughn said. “We have a lot of companies that are struggling to pay rent.”
The collaborative effort started after the three organizations began brainstorming ways to help the local economy. It also came about through feedback from business owners seeking any form of support.
The funding for the program is being backed by the three organizations.
Millicent Huminsky, executive director of the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, said it’s in everyone’s best interest to assist businesses getting back on their feet as soon as possible.
“We’re confident in Southwest Michigan’s ability to overcome the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Huminsky said in a news release. “Our businesses, our beaches and our community will be ready to welcome all people as soon as this difficult time is behind us.”
So far, the program has received a lot of attention.
Vaughn said on Tuesday – which marked the program’s official launch – 11 applications were filed and more than 450 people viewed the website.
“We anticipate that number to increase as well as the number of applications that are being submitted,” Vaughn said.
He said the most common questions regarding the program have been about the proper documentation needed for the application.
Business owners and nonprofit organizations that have a physical building in Berrien County can find full program details, as well as an application, under the “COVID-19 Relief” tab on the Cornerstone Alliance website at www.GoMichigan.com.
Owners can also find the application on the Berrien Community Foundation website at www.BerrienCommunity.org.
“The Berrien County community continues to collaborate and find ways to help all those who need it,” Lisa Cripps-Downey, president of the Berrien Community Foundation, said in the release. “This program is a way to help businesses with a very specific need in a time when most of them have seen a steep decline in revenue. Partnerships like this, with multiple community entities, are easy to support in this time of need.”