BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents now have another way to provide city workers permission to replace lead water service lines on private property – at no cost to them.

An online right-of-entry form and electronic signature are now available, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The form can be found at dtmb.state.mi.us/BentonHarbor.

Residents without internet access or who prefer to sign the form by a different method may obtain information from Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com or by calling 926-4557.

The form gives workers temporary access to the property to excavate, investigate and replace non-copper water services from the property line to 18 inches inside the home.

The city has agreed to pay for any repair costs for up to one year after construction. After one year, the property owner is responsible for any repairs on the private side of the service line.

The state’s lead and copper rule mandates that lead and galvanized water service lines be replaced.

In addition, Benton Harbor city commissioners approved in February mandating property owners replace their lines within 180 days or be faced with fines up to $500 and jail time up to 90 days, along with being required to serve up to 250 hours of community service.

The new city ordinance also allows renters to grant access to buildings if the owner is not available.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said this new online service provided by the state is a testament to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s commitment to help the city remove all of the lead water service lines quickly.

Historically, water service lines from the property line to the house were the responsibility of the homeowner. That changed in 2018, when the state’s new standards on drinking water required public water systems replace all lead service lines up to within 18 inches inside homes starting Jan. 1, 2021.

In January, Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace the city’s water service lines by April 19, 2023, at no charge to the residents. In the past 30 days, 30 service lines have been replaced and 26 have been verified not to be made of lead, according to an online dashboard, which can be found on the city’s website, www.bhcity.us.

To date, 465 of the 4,322 assumed lead service line have been replaced.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and distributed by local, paid residents of the city.

Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.