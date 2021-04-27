BENTON TOWNSHIP — The new Mshkiki Community Clinic is for just what it says: the community.

“This is our home, it’s our community, so whenever we do something, it’s not just for us, but it’s also for the other people that live here, because they’re our friends and neighbors,” Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, said after a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at the new clinic.

An exam room is pictured in the new Mshkiki Community Clinic located at 1986 Mall Place in Benton Township.
Center manager Janel Groth shows off the dental lab at the new Mshkiki Community Clinic in Benton Township.

