BENTON HARBOR — Two out of three incumbents were unseated on the Benton Harbor school board during Tuesday's election.
Board President Dashuna Robinson retained her seat and was the top vote getter with 2,337 votes, according to unofficial results.
Also winning were newcomer Angela Doyle with 2,330 votes and Elnora Gavin with 2,269 votes. This is Gavin's second time winning a school board seat.
Gavin was previously elected to the Benton Harbor school board in November 2016 and resigned in June 2017. Gavin and Doyle were endorsed by We the People MI Action Fund.
All seats are for four years.
Losing their seats were Vice President Matthew Bradley with 2,255 votes and Trustee Lue Buchana with 1,633 votes.