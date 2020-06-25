ST. JOSEPH — A Coloma man accused of attacking a St. Joseph High School student in February continued to decline accepting a plea agreement Wednesday during a preliminary exam conference at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
Glisson, 51, of Coloma was arraigned March 4 on the felony charge of assault by strangulation, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The first time he was given the chance to plead to the lesser charge of aggravated assault was during a preliminary exam conference on March 13. That charge is a misdemeanor carrying the sentence of up to one year in jail. If Glisson had accepted the plea agreement, the 10-year felony would have been dismissed.