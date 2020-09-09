BENTON HARBOR — No one was seriously injured and damage was kept to a minimum when firefighters made quick work of a blaze at the Harbor Towers apartment high rise Monday, according to a new release.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Michael Phelps said crews were called at 10:50 a.m. on a report of a fire in a fifth-floor apartment. He said firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke coming from a window on the fifth floor, and were quickly able to contain the fire to the apartment where it originated.