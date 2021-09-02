nobo.jpg

Marijuana plants mature in a flower room at NOBO in Benton Harbor earlier this year.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — The first marijuana retail store in Benton Harbor is set to open at 1 p.m. Friday – NOBO Provisioning Center at 107 Water St.

Bill Stohler, co-founder of NOBO Michigan, said it’s been a long time coming.

