A fire destroyed a home at 2234 Beverly Court in Benton Township early Sunday morning. Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning fire that left a family homeless.

“It was a pretty significant fire,” said Benton Township Chief of Police Brian Smit of the fire at 2234 Beverly Court.

