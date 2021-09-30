210930-HP-m139-construct-photo.jpg

Renovation work continues Tuesday at 1800 M-139 in Benton Township. Developers say Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is expected to open in the former Big Lots building.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A bargain retail chain is setting up shop in Benton Township.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is expected to open next year at 1800 M-139, in the former Big Lots space, Developer Jim Paul said this week.

