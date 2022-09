Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.