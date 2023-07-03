BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man died following an early morning shooting Sunday in Benton Township. The victim was identified by police as Toma Turner, 30, of Benton Harbor.
Detective/Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said the Benton Township Police Department was called just before 2:45 a.m. to the Berrien Homes housing complex on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found the victim lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the man died, Tiefenbach said.
Tiefenbach said a preliminary investigation indicated there was an argument between Turner and another person prior to the shooting. The other person had not been identified as of Monday morning but is described as a skinny Black man in his 30s. He was last seen on foot in the area of Berrien Homes, Tiefenbach said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Benton Township Police at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP, or visit the Benton Charter Township Police Department Facebook page.
Benton Township police were assisted at the scene by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Benton Township Fire Department.