police car
Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after gunfire erupted outside an apartment complex in Benton Township early Friday morning.

Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said a Benton Harbor man was pronounced dead at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, another was being treated there for multiple gunshot wounds and police are still looking for a possible third victim. No names were released Friday.