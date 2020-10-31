Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
BENTON TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after gunfire erupted outside an apartment complex in Benton Township early Friday morning.
Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said a Benton Harbor man was pronounced dead at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, another was being treated there for multiple gunshot wounds and police are still looking for a possible third victim. No names were released Friday.