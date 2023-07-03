BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man died following an early morning shooting Sunday in Benton Township. The victim was identified by police as Toma Turner, 30, of Benton Harbor.
Detective/Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said the Benton Township Police Department was called just before 2:45 a.m. to the Berrien Homes housing complex on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found the victim lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the man died, Tiefenbach said.