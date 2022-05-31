BENTON HARBOR — A 19-year-old man has died and six others were injured early Monday morning after gunfire erupted in the 900 block of Pipestone Street in Benton Harbor.
The teen, identified as Marlon Tyree Bowman, was shot multiple times in the chest, according to a report from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Bowman graduated from Benton Harbor High School in the Top 10 of his class in 2021, Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel confirmed Tuesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers (go) out to his friends, family and the entire Tiger Nation," Townsel said via text.
Police reported they were called to the area of Ajay's Lounge, 999 Pipestone St., and A&D Liquor Store, 990 Pipestone St., at 2:19 a.m. on Monday for multiple reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival, they saw a large number of people in the area and that seven people had been struck by gunfire. The initial investigation found multiple shell casings of various calibers throughout the area.
All victims were treated at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. There is no word on the condition or identities of the six surviving people.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tyler Roots at 269-384-9715. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects.
"With the amount of people in the area, no one has stepped forward to give a statement as to what occurred during the shooting," the police report states.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.