BENTON TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily closing its location at The Orchards Mall starting Wednesday.
According to a news release Tuesday, USPS announced its post office at 1800 Pipestone Road in Benton Township would be “temporarily suspended.” USPS stated the suspension is taking place “due to safety conditions.”
The agency did not state how long the closure would be, and did not respond to requests for comment from The Herald-Palladium.
Benton Township Building Inspector Chris Fuchs said he did not know the reason for the post office’s temporary closure. However, Fuchs said the mall recently lost power and has been dealing with electricity issues.
“All I know is the post office has two employees there, and one in particular has not enjoyed working at that facility for a number of reasons,” Fuchs said Tuesday. “There were times when the heat wasn’t quite right.”
In January, the post office closed after a water pipe burst in the mall, which flooded several parts of the commercial building.
Until the post office reopens at the mall, patrons are asked to go to the nearest USPS location at 525 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.