Two companion monuments honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph are expected to be completed in June of 2024, according to an announcement Monday from the Unified Civic Monuments Project.
“This will be a source of benefit to the entire community,” said Mack Brown in a news release from the Unified Monuments Project.
Brown and his wife, Sharon Brown, came up with the idea 15 years ago. The Browns are the founders of the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.
The project has raised more than 60 percent toward the $850,000 needed to design and install the monuments.
“Please, do not let this moment pass by – we want all to come be a part of it. Donations are critical to keeping our momentum,” Sharon Brown said in the release.
The Unified Civic Monument Project has secured a $250,000 challenge grant from Whirlpool Foundation. Other donors have included AEP Foundation, Meijer, United Federal Credit Union, St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation, Frederick Upton Foundation, Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, Berrien Community Foundation and Corewell Health. The project must be funded in the coming months in order to complete the installation by June 2024.
Monumental locations
The monument in Benton Harbor will be at the entrance to Dwight Pete Mitchell City Center Park, facing Main Street.
His life-sized figure will preside over a table, arms outstretched, encouraging all to join the conversation about social justice. The concept, “At the Table of Brotherhood,” includes a second figure of a young Black child pushing a chair up to the table.
The design for the Benton Harbor monument was approved by the city commission in December.
The St. Joseph site – just 1.5 miles from the Benton Harbor monument – is at the west end of the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum. King will look toward Benton Harbor from atop a small hill along the St. Joseph River.
King’s hand rests on the shoulders of a young Black girl. A white girl releases doves toward Benton Harbor. She represents the hope for a peaceful and joyful future between the two towns.
The design for the St. Joseph monument was approved on March 28 by the city commission.
After the monuments are installed, the Unified Civic Monuments Project will continue programming, including other art projects, local history and curriculum for local schools. Fundraising is ongoing for those efforts.
More information and an online donation portal can be found at unifiedmonuments.org.