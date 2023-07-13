This week’s rally looked poised to continue on Wall Street as major, industry-bellwether companies are already starting to turn in earnings reports that beat expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.2% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% before the bell Thursday. Shares in Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo both climbed after the companies beat expectations and raised their outlooks for the full year. Markets also may still be riding a wave of optimism from Wednesday, when a government report showed that consumer inflation cooled a bit more than expected, to lowest level since early 2021.