BENTON HARBOR — Neighbors Organizing Against Racism (NOAR) is planning a weekend of action, which includes repainting the Black Lives Matter mural on Aug. 19 in front of Benton Harbor High School.
NOAR is raising money to buy the paint and supplies needed for the project.
“The mural is to remind the kids of Benton Harbor that they matter and that the students of Benton Harbor matter,” Trenton Bowens, executive director and founder of NOAR, said in a news release. “From navigating from a school shutdown threat to dealing with COVID-19, the children are often forgotten. We must remind them that they matter.”
The Black Lives Matter mural was painted on Colfax Avenue in front of the high school in August 2020.
During a ceremony at the time, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad declared Aug. 9, 2020, as Lou Harvey Day and the section of the street the mural is on as Coach Lou Harvey Way.
Harvey was the third Black teacher ever hired at Benton Harbor Area Schools, where he went on to coach and teach for 47 years.
A special guest at the event was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed in 2014 when New York City police officers used an illegal chokehold to restrain him. His last words, “I can’t breathe,” have become a rallying cry for racial justice.
NOAR is a nonprofit registered with the IRS. Any donation given is a tax deductible donation. For more information or to donate, call Bowens at 861-2861.