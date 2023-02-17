BENTON TOWNSHIP — Party City in Fairplain Plaza is scheduled to close within the next few months.
On Friday, an employee confirmed the party supply store in Benton Township will close on April 29.
The company announced it had filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 17. Additionally, Party City said it would restructure the chain to provide greater cash flow.
The restructuring will be completed by the second quarter of 2023, a news release stated. Multiple requests to Party City’s corporate office and Lormax Stern went unanswered Friday.
There are more than 800 Party City locations nationwide. Other nearby locations include South Bend, Ind., Portage and Holland.