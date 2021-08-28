210828-HP-bh-school-ac1-photo.jpg

Pastors David Springer, left, and Abraham Henry help install air conditioning units in classrooms at Fair Plain Middle School in Benton Harbor on Friday.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Students returning to Fair Plain Middle School on Monday will get a cool reception.

Several area pastors donated and installed almost 20 air conditioners throughout the school Friday.

210828-HP-bh-school-ac2-photo.jpg

Area pastors donated and installed almost 20 air conditioning units for classrooms at Fair Plain Middle School in Benton Harbor.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium