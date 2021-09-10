BENTON HARBOR — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to give Benton Harbor $20 million to replace lead water service lines in the city over the next five years is great, but not enough, said Jill Ryan, executive director of Freshwater Future based in Petoskey.

“Five years is still a long time. The residents need immediate assistance to get access to filters and clean drinking water,” she said when contacted by phone Thursday.

Freshwater Future was one of 20 organizations that filed a petition Thursday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for emergency action under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

The 35-page petition states that residents “continue to live with significant and dangerous levels of lead contamination three years after the contamination was first discovered with no immediate solution in sight.”

Benton Harbor has been required to test its drinking water every six months since October 2018, when routine testing found that the amount of lead in the drinking water of sampled homes exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb).

The petition states that over the past three years, the city and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have failed to take timely action to correct the problem.

Even low levels of lead in the blood of children can result in “behavior and learning problems, lower IQ and hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia,” the petition states.

Even though officials have installed corrosion control systems at the city’s water plant, Ryan said the amount of lead in the tap water has increased over the past three years. During corrosion control, chemicals are added to the water to coat lead pipes so lead doesn’t leak from them.

She said this is important because even after all of the city’s water service lines are replaced, there could still be lead plumbing inside the house.

“Replacing the lead service lines will reduce the amount of lead in the water, but won’t solve the problem,” she said.

City officials have repeatedly said the water leaving the city’s water plant has no lead in it, meaning the lead is coming from water service lines or from the plumbing inside the house.

An ongoing effort

Municipalities have historically only been required to replace lead water lines up to the property line of a residence.

As of Jan. 1, municipalities are required to pay to replace the lead service lines up to a few inches within the house.

The petition lists several action steps that it says need to be taken. They include that residents be given technical and financial resources so they have a free source of safe drinking water and that the EPA make grants available to the city to assist in getting safe drinking water to residents.

Also listed on the petition was the Benton Harbor Community Water Council, led by Edward Pinkney of Benton Township.

“While we thank Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer for the $20 million to replace Benton Harbor’s lead service lines, the lead in water situation in Benton Harbor is and has been for the past three years a dire emergency,” he said in a news release. “We have watched our children, loved ones, and my fellow community members be subjected to high lead in water levels. It has been a struggle to get our water utility to properly test and protect the community from these high levels of lead.”

Nick Leonard, the executive director of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, said his group has tried to intervene previously to no avail.

“A number of petitioners met with folks at EGLE in late 2019 to talk about things we thought were problematic with their response,” Leonard said in the release. “And their answer at the time was, things are under control, lead levels are going down, we’ve got this. And that simply wasn’t the case.”

Leonard said in recent sampling periods, lead levels have been higher than in the initial lead exceedance in the fall of 2018.

“There’s been ... a lack of urgency, a lack of response that we found really troubling,” he said. “Benton Harbor residents have been living with this for far too long.”

Whitmer’s plan, which was announced Wednesday, includes expanding the program that already exists where city residents are able to get free water filters and cartridges from the Berrien County Health Department to filter out lead in their water.