Norah Judge, 17, a senior at St. Joseph High School, seeks signatures in support of a Black Lives Matter mural to be painted in front of St. Joseph High School during a unity rally held Saturday at the Dwight Pete Mitchell Park in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Support is growing to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of St. Joseph High School to mirror the one painted Aug. 8 in front of Benton Harbor High School, SJHS senior Norah Judge told a crowd of over 100 people during Saturday's Benton Harbor/St. Joseph Unity Rally in Benton Harbor.
She said that a petition the SJHS Social Justice Group posted on Change.org supporting the mural was signed by more than 1,300 people in the first 48 hours. The petition had more than 1,500 signatures by Saturday evening.